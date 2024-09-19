Wish for a black-blue coalition on the way

Future Secretary General at the Chamber of Commerce

It has already been decided where his future path will take him: with fifth place on the ÖVP's federal list, the politician from Linz will become a member of the National Council in Vienna. But that's not all: from January 1, he will take over as Secretary General of the Austrian Federal Economic Chamber, making him one of the most influential politicians in the Republic. Before the time has finally come, it is time to say goodbye in Upper Austria. This is what Wolfgang Hattmannsdorfer did on Thursday at 3 pm during the session of the Upper Austrian state parliament.