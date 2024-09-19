Hattmannsdorfer leaves
Wish for a black-blue coalition on the way
His last appearance in the Upper Austrian state parliament: Before ÖVP state councillor Hattmannsdorfer embarks on a career in Vienna, he said "Thank you and goodbye" in the state parliament in Linz. How powerful will he be in the federal government in future?
It has already been decided where his future path will take him: with fifth place on the ÖVP's federal list, the Linz politician will be a permanent member of the National Council in Vienna. But that's not all: from January 1, he will take over the office of Secretary General of the Austrian Federal Economic Chamber, making him one of the most influential politicians in the Republic. Before the time has finally come, it is time to say goodbye in Upper Austria. This is what Wolfgang Hattmannsdorfer did on Thursday at 3 pm during the session of the Upper Austrian state parliament.
Future Secretary General at the Chamber of Commerce
It has already been decided where his future path will take him: with fifth place on the ÖVP's federal list, the politician from Linz will become a member of the National Council in Vienna. But that's not all: from January 1, he will take over as Secretary General of the Austrian Federal Economic Chamber, making him one of the most influential politicians in the Republic. Before the time has finally come, it is time to say goodbye in Upper Austria. This is what Wolfgang Hattmannsdorfer did on Thursday at 3 pm during the session of the Upper Austrian state parliament.
Social welfare department once taken over by the SPÖ
In his speech, he once again emphasized all the things he had achieved as Social and Integration Councillor. His personal track record included, for example, the fact that he had modernized and professionalized the social welfare department. Until the ÖVP took over the social welfare department, the SPÖ had always been in charge - most recently with Birgit Gerstorfer and Gertraud Jahn and earlier with Josef Ackerl.
There were also critical tones at the farewell
In his farewell speech, Hattmannsdorfer thanked Governor Thomas Stelzer for having the courage and foresight to shape the social department as ÖVP. And thanks also came from his political opponents, with Green Party MP Ines Vukajlović previously saying that the ÖVP and FPÖ had worked hard to make social welfare in Upper Austria inflexible. SPÖ politician Renate Heitz said that Hattmannsdorfer should be guided by charity in politics. Postscript: "I would like to give you that to take with you to Vienna."
The future former provincial councillor was also given a wish as to what the future federal government should look like after the elections on September 29. FPÖ veteran and club chairman Herwig Mahr was already talking about a black-blue or blue-black coalition in the federal government. The fact that he said this to Hattmannsdorfer of all people should not be seen as a coincidence. Behind the scenes (and most recently in front of the scenes), the man from Linz is seen as a possible architect of such a power alliance.
In Upper Austria, the experiment to align the ÖVP to the right of the center succeeded under his leadership. In this context, it is worth remembering the restrictive policy on social welfare for foreigners ("If you want to stay with us, you have to make a contribution") or the introduction of the benefits-in-kind card for asylum seekers. The model developed by Hattmannsdorfer and his office will be implemented throughout Austria, with the exception of Lower Austria and Vienna. It is also expected that the ÖVP politician in his new role in Vienna will also have an important say in the negotiations.
In office until October 23
Hattmannsdorfer's farewell - he is formally in office until October 23rd before he is sworn in to the National Council - will be celebrated extensively over the next few weeks. The last time this happened was yesterday evening in Linz, where the outgoing Social Affairs Councillor invited the ÖVP provincial parliamentary club to a drink.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.