What’s growing there? Experts identify apples and pears
For the second time, a special day is being held in Villach to draw the public's attention to orchards.
Crown Prince Rudolf, Styrian Maschanzker or Waldviertler Böhmer - meadow orchards in particular offer a wide variety of old and almost forgotten fruit varieties. In many cases, the trees have been standing for several generations. However, the cultural landscape of orchards, which is so characteristic of the region, has come under increasing pressure in recent years.
The city of Villach wants to bring this special habitat back to the fore with a special day. "Orchard meadows are essential for biodiversity, which is why the city has been running the orchard meadow project for many years," says Deputy Mayor Sarah Katholnig.
On October 4 (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.), the city and the Carinthian fruit tree wardens are once again inviting visitors to the orchard festival. In addition to the range of regional and organic tree nurseries and producers as well as exciting lectures, there will once again be the opportunity to determine the variety of apples and pears. "You should bring at least five to ten different fruits per tree to the orchard day," says Wolfgang Faller, head of Stadtgrün.
