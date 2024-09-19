What’s growing there? Experts identify apples and pears

On October 4 (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.), the city and the Carinthian fruit tree wardens are once again inviting visitors to the orchard festival. In addition to the range of regional and organic tree nurseries and producers as well as exciting lectures, there will once again be the opportunity to determine the variety of apples and pears. "You should bring at least five to ten different fruits per tree to the orchard day," says Wolfgang Faller, head of Stadtgrün.