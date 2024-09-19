Is he leaving voluntarily?
A lot going on in the bull stable – is “Checo’s” time running out?
In the billion-dollar concert, Red Bull is only playing third or fourth fiddle ahead of Singapore. Naturally, there is a lot of speculation: Is Sergio Pérez retiring voluntarily?
Red Bull Racing is leaving no stone unturned in the battle for the 2024 world championship crown (forgoing the planned special livery in Singapore and Austin), while at the same time wanting to reposition itself for the years after that and remodeling the team structure. Max Verstappen's congenial race engineer, Gianpiero Lambiase, has been promoted to Head of Racing, making him responsible for all racing activities of the "bulls", although he will remain involved with Verstappen at the track. Richard Wolverson also takes on a new role: "Head of Racing Operations". An important agenda for Team Principal Christian Horner: "I think that these changes will make the team more competitive."
Is Checo leaving voluntarily?
And because rumors are a dime a dozen in the "premier class", they don't stop at the "bull stable" either. A very hot one has been boiling over in Mexico these days. According to the rumor, Sergio Pérez, 34, could voluntarily retire from Formula 1 at the end of the year. "Checo" allegedly wants to spend more time with his family. "This is the first time I've heard this," smiles Head of Motorsport Dr. Helmut Marko. "But his wife is expecting their fourth child, an interesting alternative."
The Mexican headline may also have been influenced by the fact that dad Antonio Pérez Garibay suffered a heart attack during the Baku race and had to be treated in hospital. Speaking of Baku: Pérez's crash with Carlos Sainz greatly displeased the "Doctor" from Graz. Even though he saw the Spaniard as being more to blame, he said: "I don't know how many Grands Prix both of them have under their belts," said Marko, shaking his head. "If something like that happens to a rookie, maybe"
"Winnable car" for Max
Marko skillfully brushes aside the question of whether Verstappen could follow star designer Adrian Newey to Aston Martin in 2026. "Max drives where he can win races and titles. We have to give him a car capable of winning."
The personnel situation at Racing Bulls is also coming to a head. It is possible that Daniel Ricciardo will contest his last race in Singapore, while Liam Lawson is already waiting in the wings.
The New Zealander could also become "Checo" Pérez's replacement in 2025.
