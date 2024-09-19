A lot going on in the bull stable – is “Checo’s” time running out?

Red Bull Racing is leaving no stone unturned in the battle for the 2024 world championship crown (forgoing the planned special livery in Singapore and Austin), while at the same time wanting to reposition itself for the years after that and remodeling the team structure. Max Verstappen's congenial race engineer, Gianpiero Lambiase, has been promoted to Head of Racing, making him responsible for all racing activities of the "bulls", although he will remain involved with Verstappen at the track. Richard Wolverson also takes on a new role: "Head of Racing Operations". An important agenda for Team Principal Christian Horner: "I think that these changes will make the team more competitive."