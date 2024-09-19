Future of the ORF:
“Then a lot will be lost in Austria”
In the "Rainer-Nowak-Talk" on krone.tv, ORF General Roland Weißmann, Green Party media spokesperson Eva Blimlinger, Kurt Egger (ÖVP) and SPÖ Foundation Councillor Heinz Lederer discussed the issue.
Election campaign in the hot phase. The ORF is also an issue. What will happen after the elections? "We have become 45 percent cheaper in some federal states," General Weißmann counters corresponding criticism. "The ORF also has to save 320 million in four years. We have initiated this. And we have to get closer to the people." In this regard, there will soon be a new format: "Ein Ort am Wort". This is important - because up to 70 percent watch ORF news.
The ORF law was amended - the online area was expanded. Weißmann would like to see more cooperation between private and public broadcasters in order to secure the media location.
Foundation Councillor Heinz Lederer said that care must be taken to ensure that the ORF does not fall by the wayside. "We still have a lot to do. Good journalism costs money." There was a dispute between the black Egger and the red Lederer. Who was harming the ORF? Blimlinger also got involved. The fact that the SPÖ had voted against the ORF law was "fatal", said Blimlinger, who would have preferred financing through the budget instead of levies. Lederer criticized the government: "You have helped yourselves to the needy and the poor. We wanted these people to be left out."
Smaller committees and leaner structures were also debated - there is an imbalance between the Public Council and the Board of Trustees.
Sports rights were also emotionally debated. The European Football Championship was only shown to a limited extent. Egger: "You can't make savings and then buy all the rights." Weißmann adds: "We can only spend what we have. But we share rights to soccer or Formula 1 with ServusTV, for example." There is also a lot of self-reflection in the company. There are satisfaction surveys. Not all of them are. "We have to improve and are working on it." The FPÖ wants to dissolve the ORF in its current form, Nowak interjects. "You can ask whether we handle our money carefully, but if we don't have it, then nobody has it. Then a lot will be lost in Austria as a cultural nation. We broadcast 500 hours of art and culture in the summer, and five million people watched it."
