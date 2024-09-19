Sports rights were also emotionally debated. The European Football Championship was only shown to a limited extent. Egger: "You can't make savings and then buy all the rights." Weißmann adds: "We can only spend what we have. But we share rights to soccer or Formula 1 with ServusTV, for example." There is also a lot of self-reflection in the company. There are satisfaction surveys. Not all of them are. "We have to improve and are working on it." The FPÖ wants to dissolve the ORF in its current form, Nowak interjects. "You can ask whether we handle our money carefully, but if we don't have it, then nobody has it. Then a lot will be lost in Austria as a cultural nation. We broadcast 500 hours of art and culture in the summer, and five million people watched it."