Stefan Raab’s tantrum after new paywall show

Loose wheel nut

The last game of the show was a simple competition: whoever changes four car tires first and tightens the wheel nuts so that presenter Elton can't loosen them by hand wins. A task that Raab considered feasible - until Elton emphasized Sören's rapid progress during the game. Under pressure, Raab put all his eggs in one basket and signaled far too early that he was ready. But upon checking, it turned out that a wheel nut was not properly tightened and Elton was able to loosen it with ease. There went his victory.