Innsbruck is already years ahead of Salzburg

A good GWR is the key, as are digital plans, which make the work much faster and easier. If Salzburg wants to follow a similar path to Innsbruck, three to four people in the department should be enough to achieve a lot at the beginning. In Innsbruck, three people are now only working on the clean-up. Hirsch is convinced that the data is already of a high quality. "We also know, for example, whether there is over- or under-occupancy or whether an 80-year-old is living in a 100-square-metre apartment," says the Tyrolean, who is also happy to pass on his knowledge. "The more exchange there is, the easier it is to implement measures," says Hirsch. Vienna and Graz have already seen for themselves and started to implement similar models.