Vegetable growers at LH:
“The regional supply is at risk!”
Agriculture Minister Norbert Totschnig visited the umbrella organization "Gemüseland Tirol" a year ago, results are still pending. Tyrolean Governor Anton Mattle takes distortion of competition seriously and distributes work orders.
As reported, Tyrol's vegetable farmers are mobilizing against massive distortion of competition, which is endangering the supply of healthy, regional food in Tyrol. Direct competitors are EU products that have been produced with significantly higher state subsidies, lower labor costs and with the use of pesticides that are banned in Austria, but can still be sold in Tyrol without restrictions.
LH Anton Mattle takes the issue seriously
This issue, which was clearly highlighted in the "Krone", has now led to a second meeting in the provincial governor's office: "LH Anton Mattle is taking the issue very seriously and has already given his employees corresponding work orders," reports Stefan Müßigang from Gemüseland Tirol at the request of the "Krone".
My approach is to involve everyone and not to divide individual sectors.
Landwirtschaftsminister Norbert Totschnig
These orders relate to the use of pesticides on the one hand and funds from the digitalization funding, which have not yet been exhausted, on the other.
Agriculture Minister Norbert Totschnig is also involved in the case, having already visited the vegetable growers' association (350 employees, 200 of whom are harvest workers from Ukraine) last year.
Minister has known about it for some time
The "Krone" therefore asked him for a statement: "To ensure that we can continue to guarantee the regional production of all domestic products in the future, securing the competitiveness of domestic agriculture in all areas is my top priority. My approach is to include everyone and not to divide up individual sectors."
It is not just vegetable growers who are affected, but all farmers.
