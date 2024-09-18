Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

"Krone" on site

After the train accident: “It was like an explosion!”

Nachrichten
18.09.2024 18:45

Hours after the tragic train collision between two trains in Sattendorf on Lake Ossiach, the "Krone" was present during the rescue operations. Local residents describe the dramatic moments after the accident.

comment0 Kommentare

"At first I thought something had exploded. The bang was so incredibly loud," describes a resident of Sattendorf, who lives several hundred meters away from the scene of the accident. The events were even more dramatic for a local resident whose house is right next to the tracks: "The walls even shook in our house - we heard the train driver screaming in pain," says the pensioner, who worked for ÖBB for many years.

"Guardian angels at work"
The most important thing: as if by a miracle, the train driver trapped in the driver's cab(as reported by "Krone") escaped with an injury to his ankle. "There were definitely several guardian angels at work," was the general opinion at the scene of the accident. The fact that someone got out of the wrecked locomotive alive is hard to believe at the scene. It is still unclear how the side collision between the S-Bahn train set and the freight train a few meters before and after the station could have happened on Tuesday evening.

The railcar also suffered extensive damage. (Bild: Klaus Loibnegger)
The railcar also suffered extensive damage.
(Bild: Klaus Loibnegger)

Investigation and salvage of the wreckage
"Investigations into this are still ongoing. At the moment, we are just glad that this accident did not have any more serious consequences. And that the train driver and the others involved are doing well under the circumstances," said Rosanna Zerbatto-Peschel from ÖBB.

On Wednesday, work at the scene of the accident was in full swing in order to restore services as quickly as possible. A crane was used to hoist the badly damaged S-Bahn locomotive back onto the tracks so that the train could be rolled to Villach.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Klaus Loibnegger
Klaus Loibnegger
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spielechevron_right
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilsweltchevron_right

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf