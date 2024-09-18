After the train accident: “It was like an explosion!”

"Guardian angels at work"

The most important thing: as if by a miracle, the train driver trapped in the driver's cab(as reported by "Krone") escaped with an injury to his ankle. "There were definitely several guardian angels at work," was the general opinion at the scene of the accident. The fact that someone got out of the wrecked locomotive alive is hard to believe at the scene. It is still unclear how the side collision between the S-Bahn train set and the freight train a few meters before and after the station could have happened on Tuesday evening.