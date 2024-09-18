Vorteilswelt
Work continues

Public transport is running again, but there is still a lot to do

18.09.2024 16:00

All subway lines have been back in normal operation since Wednesday morning. But which construction sites were hit by the heavy rain and where is the schedule currently at risk?

The floods have also had a major impact on public transport in the capital over the past few days. Massive water ingress occurred in the area of the U4/U6 stations Längenfeldgasse - Niederhofstraße. The water was pumped out by the fire department and then the tracks and overhead line were repaired.

The good news first: almost all construction sites were affected by the heavy rain, but work can continue again, according to Wiener Linien. 

U2 construction sites massively affected
Due to further work on the U4 line in the area between the stations Schottenring and Schwedenplatz as well as between Pilgramgasse and Kettenbrückengasse, there will be slowdowns. These will be removed after the work is completed in a few days. The current work on the U2 main line has not been affected by the heavy rain. However, the new U2 line has been completed. 

The pumping out work on the U6 was completed on Wednesday evening. The area affected by the flooding was inspected and checked with several test runs. The line was reopened in the early hours of the morning (Bild: Wiener Linien/Jakob Schönfeldinger)
The pumping out work on the U6 was completed on Wednesday evening. The area affected by the flooding was inspected and checked with several test runs. The line was reopened in the early hours of the morning
(Bild: Wiener Linien/Jakob Schönfeldinger)

Last Sunday, the Wien River overflowed the flood protection wall next to the construction site. The tunnel excavation work had already been stopped beforehand and all workers were removed from the construction site in an orderly fashion. At Pilgramgasse alone, the water was up to 10 meters high. The Matzleinsdorfer Platz and Reinprechtsdorfer Straße stations are also affected. It is not yet possible to estimate the extent of the delays in this mega construction project. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Christoph Engelmaier
Christoph Engelmaier
