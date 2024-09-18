Public transport is running again, but there is still a lot to do

Last Sunday, the Wien River overflowed the flood protection wall next to the construction site. The tunnel excavation work had already been stopped beforehand and all workers were removed from the construction site in an orderly fashion. At Pilgramgasse alone, the water was up to 10 meters high. The Matzleinsdorfer Platz and Reinprechtsdorfer Straße stations are also affected. It is not yet possible to estimate the extent of the delays in this mega construction project.