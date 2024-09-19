Flagship project with great potential in Wattens

The Kristallmäuse offer flexible childcare times

The childcare facility is characterized by a committed team that responds flexibly to the children's needs on a daily basis and is courageous and consistent in trying out new approaches. The Kristallmäuse offer flexible childcare times and models that are tailored to the needs of families. The facility is open all year round. Open communication with parents and regular exchanges are firmly anchored in the organization. Each child is cared for individually, whereby the family situation is of course also taken into account.