Day nursery
Flagship project with great potential in Wattens
Wattens has been home to a very special crèche since 2015. Originally conceived as a crèche for the children of Swarovski employees, the Kristallmäuse have been cooperating with the market town of Wattens since 2023.
"The cooperation with Swarovski is invaluable for our municipality. Thanks to the two groups at the Kristallmäusen, we have been able to significantly expand the childcare options for our children. This relieves the burden on families in Wattens. The children feel well looked after by the teachers and in the friendly rooms of the Kristallmäuse," says Mayor Lukas Schmied, delighted with the joint project.
Signal of solidarity with the community
For Jérôme Dandrieux, General Manager at the Wattens site, the Kristallmäuse are a clear signal of Swarovski's solidarity with its local community: "A modern working environment with high-quality childcare is essential for us so that our employees feel comfortable and supported. This claim is deeply anchored in the roots of our company. With a maximum of twelve children per group, highly qualified and dedicated childcare staff, our Kristallmäuse offer childcare of the highest standard - in a modern environment that focuses on the individual needs of the children."
We offer the children a prepared environment in which they can act actively and independently according to their age and stage of development.
The Kristallmäuse offer flexible childcare times
The childcare facility is characterized by a committed team that responds flexibly to the children's needs on a daily basis and is courageous and consistent in trying out new approaches. The Kristallmäuse offer flexible childcare times and models that are tailored to the needs of families. The facility is open all year round. Open communication with parents and regular exchanges are firmly anchored in the organization. Each child is cared for individually, whereby the family situation is of course also taken into account.
High quality standards are guaranteed through continuous training and further education of the pedagogical team.
Focus on children's needs
The educational institution's mission statement clearly states that children's needs are always respected and taken into account in everyday educational activities. It states: "We offer the children a prepared environment in which they can act actively and independently, gain (sensory) experience, take responsibility and make decisions in accordance with their age and stage of development. Free play plays a very important role in our everyday life." An exemplary thing!
