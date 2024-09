Shift change for Vorarlberg helpers

On Tuesday evening, two large pumps from Vorarlberg were moved to Asparn (Mistelbach district). The town is under water, which is being pumped out and returned to the Laabenbach. On Tuesday and in the night to Wednesday, large pumps from Vorarlberg were used to clear critical infrastructure and underpasses in the villages of Dietersdorf and Sieghartskirchen (district of Tulln). The pumps are running around the clock. Another sludge pump from Vorarlberg is on its way to Lower Austria. The fire departments in Vorarlberg are very experienced in dealing with floods and have several high-performance pumps at their disposal, including one of the largest pumps in Austria, which can move up to 8,000 liters of water per minute.