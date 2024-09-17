AUA suspends connections to Tel Aviv & Tehran

Free rebooking or cancellation possible

Austrian Airlines is offering passengers affected by the cancelations the option of rebooking or canceling their flight free of charge. "As before, developments in the region will continue to be continuously and closely evaluated," AUA stated. "The safety of passengers and crews is always a top priority for Austrian Airlines." The connections to Amman (Jordan) and Erbil (Autonomous Region of Kurdistan in Iraq) will continue to operate as planned, it was also announced.