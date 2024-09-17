After pager explosions
AUA suspends connections to Tel Aviv & Tehran
Austrian Airlines is temporarily suspending connections to and from Tel Aviv in Israel and Tehran in Iran with immediate effect in view of the short-term change in the security situation in the Middle East. This was announced by the airline on Tuesday evening.
However, Austrian Airlines flight OS872 from the Iranian capital to Vienna will still be operated as scheduled in the night to Wednesday (departure at 02:40 local time), it was emphasized.
Resumption on Thursday evening at the earliest
In principle, the "security analysis of the Middle East has been adjusted again" in coordination with the Lufthansa Group crisis management team. Normal air traffic is not expected to resume until Thursday evening at the earliest. Israeli and Iranian airspace will be bypassed until then.
Free rebooking or cancellation possible
Austrian Airlines is offering passengers affected by the cancelations the option of rebooking or canceling their flight free of charge. "As before, developments in the region will continue to be continuously and closely evaluated," AUA stated. "The safety of passengers and crews is always a top priority for Austrian Airlines." The connections to Amman (Jordan) and Erbil (Autonomous Region of Kurdistan in Iraq) will continue to operate as planned, it was also announced.
Mitteilung der Fluglinie Austrian AIrlines
Lufthansa German Airlines stated that all Lufthansa Group airlines will fly around Israeli and Iranian airspace during the period indicated. In addition to the main airline of the same name and Austrian, the Lufthansa Group also includes Eurowings, SWISS and Brussels Airlines as well as a number of regional airlines.
Hundreds of pagers exploded: Numerous dead and injured in Lebanon
On Tuesday, the conflict between Israel and the Shiite Hezbollah militia escalated further: 8 people were killed and around 2,750 injured in Lebanon in suspected coordinated explosions of many portable radio receivers.
Hezbollah, which is supported by Iran, blamed Israel for the explosions of the so-called pagers and announced retaliation. The US government warned Iran not to do anything that could exacerbate the current tense situation. "We would urge Iran not to exploit this incident to create further instability."
