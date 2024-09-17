After the crash in Baku
Heart attack! Fears for Sergio Pérez’s father
What a terrible Formula 1 weekend for Red Bull star Sergio Pérez: first the Mexican, who was racing for a podium place in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, collided with Carlos Sainz's Ferrari and retired, and then he had to hear from his home country that his beloved father Antonio had suffered a heart attack!
First things first: the 65-year-old, who is probably "Checo" Pérez's biggest fan and always knows how to cheer his son up and cheer him on, even in weaker phases, is now feeling better again.
"Antonio Pérez Garibay's condition is stable and he is out of danger. However, he is still being monitored in hospital," according to Mexican media reports from the Pérez family.
Explosive: Pérez Senior told mediotiempo.com that "the shock of the accident could be responsible". In any case, he suffered the heart attack after the accident and was found unconscious in the bathroom of his house in Mexico City.
After receiving first aid on site, he ended up in hospital, where his heart is now being examined more closely. As things stand, the father of the Formula 1 driver, who has not been blessed with fortune and success this year, should soon be allowed to leave the hospital ...
