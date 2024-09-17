Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

After the crash in Baku

Heart attack! Fears for Sergio Pérez’s father

Nachrichten
17.09.2024 19:19

What a terrible Formula 1 weekend for Red Bull star Sergio Pérez: first the Mexican, who was racing for a podium place in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, collided with Carlos Sainz's Ferrari and retired, and then he had to hear from his home country that his beloved father Antonio had suffered a heart attack!

comment0 Kommentare

First things first: the 65-year-old, who is probably "Checo" Pérez's biggest fan and always knows how to cheer his son up and cheer him on, even in weaker phases, is now feeling better again.

"Antonio Pérez Garibay's condition is stable and he is out of danger. However, he is still being monitored in hospital," according to Mexican media reports from the Pérez family.

Antonio Pérez Garibay in the Red Bull Racing pit in the fall of 2022 on the occasion of the Mexico GP (Bild: AFP )
Antonio Pérez Garibay in the Red Bull Racing pit in the fall of 2022 on the occasion of the Mexico GP
(Bild: AFP )

Explosive: Pérez Senior told mediotiempo.com that "the shock of the accident could be responsible". In any case, he suffered the heart attack after the accident and was found unconscious in the bathroom of his house in Mexico City.

After receiving first aid on site, he ended up in hospital, where his heart is now being examined more closely. As things stand, the father of the Formula 1 driver, who has not been blessed with fortune and success this year, should soon be allowed to leave the hospital ...

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Hannes Maierhofer
Hannes Maierhofer
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spielechevron_right
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilsweltchevron_right

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf