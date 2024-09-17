Georgia severely restricts LGBTQ rights

"Propaganda" of LGBTQ relationships punishable by law

The bill also criminalizes so-called propaganda for non-traditional relationships. The draft law had already been criticized in advance by the European Union. The law "On family values and the protection of minors" is due to come into force after its publication, but President Salome Zurabishvili could still veto it. According to observers, however, this veto is only likely to have a suspensive effect. In the past, parliament has overcome vetoes with the necessary majority.