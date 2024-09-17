"Propaganda" illegal
Georgia severely restricts LGBTQ rights
The parliament of the South Caucasus republic of Georgia has dramatically restricted the rights of homosexuals and other sexual minorities. The law introduced by the ruling Georgian Dream party bans same-sex marriages, the adoption of children by same-sex couples and gender reassignment, among other things.
The law was passed with a clear majority, according to a parliamentary statement.
"Propaganda" of LGBTQ relationships punishable by law
The bill also criminalizes so-called propaganda for non-traditional relationships. The draft law had already been criticized in advance by the European Union. The law "On family values and the protection of minors" is due to come into force after its publication, but President Salome Zurabishvili could still veto it. According to observers, however, this veto is only likely to have a suspensive effect. In the past, parliament has overcome vetoes with the necessary majority.
Law resembles Russian model
The law in Georgia is very similar to a Russian model. There, too, the rights of the LGBTQ+ community were severely restricted. The abbreviation LGBTQ+ stands for lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans and queer people, while the plus sign stands for other identities.
In 2023, the European Union granted Georgia the status of an EU accession candidate. After the parliament in Tbilisi passed a law in May against foreign funding of non-governmental organizations, relations with Brussels deteriorated. The adoption of the law was accompanied by massive protests.
Parliamentary elections are held in Georgia at the end of October. Under the leadership of billionaire and party founder Bidzina Ivanishvili, the "Georgian Dream", which has been in power since 2012, is aiming for a constitutional majority
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.