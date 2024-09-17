Villeneuve scathes: “Verstappen doesn’t fight hard!”

Twilight of the gods in Formula 1, farewell to the previous pecking order in the premier class of motorsport, no title defense for Red Bull Racing and Max Verstappen? Yes, it seems to be heading in that direction! And according to former world champion Jacques Villeneuve, who now works as a pundit for Sky, this is not only due to the weakness of the Austro-British racing team, but also to Verstappen. In Baku, the Dutchman's performance caused the Canadian to frown and be disappointed, because: "He doesn't fight very hard!"