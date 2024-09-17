Asylum crisis: Greeks fear “nightmare like 2015”

Greece wants to strengthen border protection with Turkey

Athens has now announced that it wants to extend the fence on the Turkish-Greek border river Evros even further and hire at least 150 additional border guards. Mitsotakis recently called for the EU to help with this. Citizen Protection Minister Michalis Chrysochoidis emphasized that Greece is not only protecting Greek borders with these measures, but also European borders. "We are complying with the latest EU asylum reform and the rules of the Schengen area," he said during a visit to the border.