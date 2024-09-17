Key mafia boss (28) on trial in Vienna

The accused was merely a puppet

However, the 28-year-old is by no means the big bad boss, his defense lawyer Sascha Flatz is convinced: "He was used as a front man. The people behind it are in Morocco and so on - not in Europe." His client would have had debts "to an Arab clan" and he would have had to work them off. The young German thus pleads guilty to having carried out the fraud on instructions.