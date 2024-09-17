Tito Jackson: Tragic emergency before his death

"Our father was an incredible man"

Following Tito's death, Taryll and his brothers Taj and TJ - who performed as the pop group 3T - shared a statement paying tribute to their father. In a post on Instagram, the trio wrote: "We are shocked, saddened and heartbroken. Our father was an incredible man who cared about all people and their wellbeing. Some of you may know him as Tito Jackson of the legendary Jackson Five, some may know him as 'Coach Tito' or some may know him as 'Poppa T'. Either way, he will be greatly missed. It will forever be 'Tito time' for us. Please remember to do what our father always preached and that is 'Love one another'. We love you, Pops."