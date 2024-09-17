Motions announced
Floods also occupy the National Council
The flood disaster will also occupy the National Council at its next session on Wednesday. Several parties intend to table motions. Among other things, it is about an exemption claim for helpers and a legal claim to financial compensation in the form of an immediate payment.
The FPÖ is calling for the latter. "We immediately need a legal regulation that takes those affected out of the role of supplicants," announced FPÖ party leader Herbert Kickl in a corresponding motion. "In the past, the victims of natural disasters often had to wait years for compensation or support payments, were unable to carry out urgently needed restoration work or had to take out loans, if they got a loan at all," said Kickl, who is hoping for the agreement of the other parties "in the spirit of the great power of the community".
The SPÖ is also hoping for cohesion in the plan to clarify the law for firefighters and other voluntary helpers so that they do not have to go to work the next day. Club leader Philip Kucher explained at a press conference on Tuesday: "It should not be an election campaign meeting." That is why the SPÖ will not be submitting an "urgent question".
However, this does not stop the Social Democrats from sharply criticizing the government for its policies to date. Although the immense budgetary burdens are due to the various crises, they are also the result of the coalition's actions or inaction, said Kucher.
SPÖ and NEOS call for the finance minister's cash fall
Finance spokesperson Jan Krainer is once again annoyed that the Finance Minister has not yet complied with his demand for a cash audit. For Kucher, it would be "a question of respect and honesty to tell the population in advance what they can expect".
The NEOS also want to know Finance Minister Magnus Brunner (ÖVP) "how he plans to restructure the budget", said deputy party chairman Nikolaus Scherak at a press conference on Tuesday. However, he also emphasized that, in view of the floods, "it is not time to go back to business as usual", but that the current hour had already been set earlier and there was no chance of changing it.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.