Floods also occupy the National Council

The FPÖ is calling for the latter. "We immediately need a legal regulation that takes those affected out of the role of supplicants," announced FPÖ party leader Herbert Kickl in a corresponding motion. "In the past, the victims of natural disasters often had to wait years for compensation or support payments, were unable to carry out urgently needed restoration work or had to take out loans, if they got a loan at all," said Kickl, who is hoping for the agreement of the other parties "in the spirit of the great power of the community".