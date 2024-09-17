"I am a rapist"
The accused Frenchman, who drugged his wife with sleeping pills for years and offered her to strangers for rape, has spoken out in court for the first time. He confessed to his terrible deeds.
"I am a rapist, just like the others in this room," said Dominique P. on Tuesday in Avignon, referring to his 50 co-defendants. "They all knew, no one can say otherwise." His wife Gisèle "did not deserve this", said the accused.
It was the first time that the 71-year-old was questioned about the crimes in the sensational trial. His testimony had been delayed several times due to health problems. The presiding judge had requested several medical examinations and had already considered adjourning the trial.
Main defendant has medical problems
According to the court, P. suffers from a kidney infection, among other things. He was declared fit to stand trial, but was given more comfortable seating and is supposed to take regular breaks to lie down.
His ex-wife Gisèle P. had described in detail in court last week how she suffered from inexplicable memory lapses and gynecological problems for years before she found out how her husband had been abusing her.
Another offense led investigators on the trail
This was uncovered when her husband came to the attention of the judiciary for another offense: he had filmed women up their skirts in a shopping mall. Investigators then came across around 4,000 photos and videos of the apparently unconscious woman being raped. They were stored in the "abuse" folder.
"Fireman Chris", "Motorcyclist" or "Black David" were the names of the subfolders in which the images were found. Investigators identified a total of 200 rapes of the woman between 2011 and 2020. Most of them were committed by her husband, in 92 cases by other men.
