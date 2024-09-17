Dispute over climate protection: “We are not watching!”

Afterwards, however, the debate was already heated again. The Greens requested a topical hour on the subject of climate protection: "We have a summer of extremes behind us, which has ended disastrously in the last few days. When we tabled the topical hour two weeks ago, we had no idea how events would catch up with us," said Sandra Krautwaschl, leader of the Green Party. She herself would not have expected the force of climate change just a few years ago.