An 81-year-old woman from Würmla (Tulln district) died in her flooded home, according to Chief Inspector Johann Baumschlager of the Lower Austria Provincial Police Directorate. The body was discovered by emergency services on Tuesday morning.

The death of a firefighter in action in Rust im Tullnerfeld in the municipality of Michelhausen (Tulln district) had already become known on Sunday. According to police reports on Monday, a 70-year-old died in Untergrafendorf in the municipality of Böheimkirchen (district of St. Pölten-Land) and an 80-year-old died in Höbersdorf in the market town of Sierndorf (district of Korneuburg).