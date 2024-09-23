Save money on electricity
Salzburg AG offers new, cheaper electricity tariffs
Following the new lower commercial electricity tariffs from July 1, 2024, Salzburg AG will be offering lower energy prices for all electricity tariffs from November 1, 2024, including for households as well as heat pumps and electric heating systems. For legal reasons, however, new energy supply contracts must be concluded.
As a regional energy supplier, Salzburg AG reliably passes on any leeway in energy prices to its customers. In the large Salzburg-Hallein district heating network, district heating prices have been frozen for this year. And for gas customers, October 1 marks the second price reduction this year.
Fair and reliable: what's behind the new tariffs?
However, as there are currently no binding rules for legally binding electricity price changes throughout Austria, better electricity prices can only be agreed by concluding new supply contracts. That's why there are now new, even cheaper electricity tariffs for everyone.
Quick and easy: How to get your new electricity tariffs
All electricity customers will be informed personally by letter or email about the new tariffs and the lower energy prices. The letters also contain detailed instructions for the online tariff confirmation. Step-by-step, simple and comprehensible instructions describe how to get cheaper electricity quickly and easily via the Salzburg AG customer portal or via a form on the website. Of course, there is also the option of having a paper contract sent to you and then signing and returning it in the traditional way.
Confirm the new tariff online now and secure benefits at salzburg-ag.at/umwechsel
