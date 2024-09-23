Salzburg AG offers new, cheaper electricity tariffs

Quick and easy: How to get your new electricity tariffs

All electricity customers will be informed personally by letter or email about the new tariffs and the lower energy prices. The letters also contain detailed instructions for the online tariff confirmation. Step-by-step, simple and comprehensible instructions describe how to get cheaper electricity quickly and easily via the Salzburg AG customer portal or via a form on the website. Of course, there is also the option of having a paper contract sent to you and then signing and returning it in the traditional way.



Confirm the new tariff online now and secure benefits at salzburg-ag.at/umwechsel