Real jewel: wedding and special love contract
That was quick! Real Madrid jewel Endrick and Brazilian model Gabriely Miranda only became a couple last October, and now the wedding bells have already rung. By the way, the two have a special love contract
"Married at last", Endrick and Gabriely Miranda happily announce via Instagram. The 18-year-old Real Madrid striker and the Brazilian model, who is three years older, also published a few of their wedding photos.
A love contract should ensure that the marriage lasts a long time. "Respect, understanding and affection" are the highest commandments. "If you don't stick to them, you have to give the other person what they want at the end of the month," says Endrick, underlining the enormous importance of this. "For example, I asked for an Apple headset and she gave it to me."
Kick-off against Stuttgart
The Champions League adventure kicks off for Endrick and his Real colleagues on Tuesday. The first match will be against VfB Stuttgart. It will be interesting to see whether the "yes-word" gives the youngster wings ...
