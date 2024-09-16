Vorteilswelt
Thriller about Fàbregas

Crazy! He was world champion, now threatened with delogation

16.09.2024 20:06

He won the World Cup with Spain and the European Championship twice, as well as the Club World Cup and Spanish Championship with FC Barcelona and the English Championship with Chelsea FC - great sporting successes that are now of no use to him, meaningless: Because Cesc Fàbregas, now coach of Serie A club Como 1907, is facing delogation ...

It is unclear why the Spaniard, who has certainly not earned a bad living during his career, is unable or unwilling to pay the rent for his apartment in Bisone, Switzerland, which he describes as "prestigious".

It is said to be "only" 36,000 euros
According to reports in the Italian and Swiss media, the landlord of the premises has now filed a lawsuit and a hearing on the matter is due to take place at the district court in Lugano later this week. Fàbregas' rental debts and the associated costs reportedly amount to around 36,000 euros ...

Cesc Fàbregas (2nd from right) became world and European champion with Spain (Bild: JEWEL SAMAD / AFP)
Cesc Fàbregas (2nd from right) became world and European champion with Spain
(Bild: JEWEL SAMAD / AFP)

If the Spaniard is unable to come up with a valid reason for his refusal to pay in court, he and his family are threatened with eviction, meaning he and his loved ones could even be taken out of their home by the police if the worst comes to the worst.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

