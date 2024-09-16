Thriller about Fàbregas
Crazy! He was world champion, now threatened with delogation
He won the World Cup with Spain and the European Championship twice, as well as the Club World Cup and Spanish Championship with FC Barcelona and the English Championship with Chelsea FC - great sporting successes that are now of no use to him, meaningless: Because Cesc Fàbregas, now coach of Serie A club Como 1907, is facing delogation ...
It is unclear why the Spaniard, who has certainly not earned a bad living during his career, is unable or unwilling to pay the rent for his apartment in Bisone, Switzerland, which he describes as "prestigious".
It is said to be "only" 36,000 euros
According to reports in the Italian and Swiss media, the landlord of the premises has now filed a lawsuit and a hearing on the matter is due to take place at the district court in Lugano later this week. Fàbregas' rental debts and the associated costs reportedly amount to around 36,000 euros ...
If the Spaniard is unable to come up with a valid reason for his refusal to pay in court, he and his family are threatened with eviction, meaning he and his loved ones could even be taken out of their home by the police if the worst comes to the worst.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.