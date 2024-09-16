Fire department reports: “Everyone is very grateful”

At four o'clock in the morning, the three Salzburg disaster trains set off for the flood area - and will stay as long as they are needed. As soon as they arrived, they felt the gratitude for their help. They were immediately paid for their coffees at a petrol station. "When we arrived in the village, people waved at us and thanked us," says Eder. He and the entire train will be replaced by colleagues from Pinzgau today, Tuesday. The same will happen with the other two platoons from Pongau and the city of Salzburg together with Lungau.