Relief operation in the east
Fire department reports: “Everyone is very grateful”
A total of 256 Salzburg firefighters are currently on a rescue mission in Lower Austria. Every 24 hours there is a change of helpers from Salzburg in the flood areas.
Exactly 256 men and women from the Salzburg fire departments are currently deployed in the disaster area in Lower Austria, supporting their colleagues in the east of Austria. The commander of the platoon from Pinzgau is Franz Eder. "We are working south of St. Pölten in the Pielach Valley and are currently pumping out a farmstead with a stable and residential building," he told the "Krone" newspaper early on Monday afternoon.
At four o'clock in the morning, the three Salzburg disaster trains set off for the flood area - and will stay as long as they are needed. As soon as they arrived, they felt the gratitude for their help. They were immediately paid for their coffees at a petrol station. "When we arrived in the village, people waved at us and thanked us," says Eder. He and the entire train will be replaced by colleagues from Pinzgau today, Tuesday. The same will happen with the other two platoons from Pongau and the city of Salzburg together with Lungau.
Support from Flachgau and Tennengau will then be added on Wednesday. "We'll see how things turn out on Tuesday", says State Fire Brigade Commander Günter Trinker. It remains to be seen whether the situation in the two Salzburg districts will have calmed down by then. "In general, the relief operation is planned for one week", says Trinker.
