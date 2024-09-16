Top scorer! The WAC celebrates its new Liendl

Zukic himself has certainly arrived in Wolfsberg - the only thing the director is struggling with is the language. Because he doesn't speak English very well either, he has Boris Matic, Adis Jasic, physio Sasa Rodic and Ervin Omic, who speak Slavic. The latter also helped the "Krone" as an interpreter during the interview with Zukic. He emphasizes: "I had imagined it would be more difficult to settle in Austria, but the boys gave me a great welcome. Wolfsberg is small but nice - and therefore perfect for concentrating fully on soccer." Zukic himself comes from the mini town of Backi Jarak with a population of 6,000 and has now moved here with his sweetheart Iris. "It would be hard without her, she helps me a lot - even with my diet!"