Top scorer! The WAC celebrates its new Liendl
Wolfsberg's neo-director Dejan Zukic (23) tops the scorers list and president Dietmar Riegler goes into raptures. The Serbian spoke to the "Krone" about his idol, the difficult language and big shoes to fill. .
The WAC has found its difference maker - new signing Dejan Zukic has definitely made an impact in Wolfsberg. So far, he has scored three league goals and provided just as many assists - making the 23-year-old the top scorer in Austria. And he was clearly celebrated after his fantastic goal in the 1:1 draw against Rapid at the weekend - and how!
President Dietmar Riegler praised his Serbian protégé - and even compared him to legend Michi Liendl, who once played a total of 219 games for WAC as a playmaker, scoring 69 goals and producing 95 assists. "Zukic reminds me of him! He also pulls everyone along in the dressing room - we wanted to find a player like that again!"
"Similar qualities to Liendl"
Captain Dominik Baumgartner is of the same opinion. "Dejan has similar qualities to Liendl - he's not the most agile either, but he has a great overview and can decide games on his own with his fine foot."
Zukic himself has certainly arrived in Wolfsberg - the only thing the director is struggling with is the language. Because he doesn't speak English very well either, he has Boris Matic, Adis Jasic, physio Sasa Rodic and Ervin Omic, who speak Slavic. The latter also helped the "Krone" as an interpreter during the interview with Zukic. He emphasizes: "I had imagined it would be more difficult to settle in Austria, but the boys gave me a great welcome. Wolfsberg is small but nice - and therefore perfect for concentrating fully on soccer." Zukic himself comes from the mini town of Backi Jarak with a population of 6,000 and has now moved here with his sweetheart Iris. "It would be hard without her, she helps me a lot - even with my diet!"
Serbia star as a role model
Striking: Zukic always celebrates his goals with the military salute. "Serbia star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is my idol, I copied the cheer from him," says Zukic, who is at least aiming for the top 6 with WAC. However, he doesn't know Liendl, but Dejan still wants to follow in his footsteps.
