In EA Sports FC 25
Virtually, “Burgi” is the best Carinthian kicker
Shortly before its release, the soccer video game EA Sports FC 25 released the player ratings. Rapids Guido Burgstaller received the highest rating of the Carinthian kickers. The "Krone" also took a close look at the ratings of Austria Klagenfurt and WAC. And there are some "rockets", but also "snails" to be found.
Every year again! Once again this year, gaming giant EA Sports is launching the globally popular soccer video game EA Sports FC (formerly known as "FIFA") - on September 27. And in the run-up to the launch, the various player ratings are once again causing discussion. . .
To explain: the highest possible overall rating is 99 - Mbappé, Haaland and Rodri come closest to this with 91 points. And what about the Carinthian footballers? The "Krone" goes into detail:
"Burgi" with strong physique
The best footballer from our province is Guido Burgstaller from Gmünd. The currently injured Rapid player is top with an overall score of 72 - thanks to his strong physique (81) and good kicking (74). In the Bundesliga, Salzburg goalkeeper Janis Blaswich (77) received the best rating of all 320 players.
The captains stand out
At the WAC, the captain is the be-all and end-all: Dominik Baumgartner has a rating of 71, relegating stand-in captain Adis Jasic (70) and Thierno Ballo and Nico Wimmer (both 70) to second place.
The captain also calls the shots at Austria Klagenfurt: Thorsten Mahrer (69) is the best "Violette" - thanks to strong physical attributes (79) and defensive qualities (69). They are followed by Kosmas Gkezos (68) and Chris Cvetko & Flo Jaritz (both 67).
But Mahrer is also among the "snails"! The 34-year-old - together with Wolfsberg's Simon Piesinger - is the slowest of the Carinthian clubs in the video game. Both have a speed value of 33. "Age and our size probably play a part in that - I'm a bit on the right side, so I'm not angry," grins "Piesi".
Atanga as a "rocket"
The "rocket" from Carinthia is David Atanga (WAC) - with a speed value of 88, which puts him in fourth place in the league - Moses Usor from LASK is in first place with 90. For comparison: Mbappé, probably the fastest footballer in the world, has a 97. Also top: Solo Bonnah from Klagenfurt (87) and Wolfsberg's Sankara Karamoko (87) as well as Thierno Ballo (86).
