Virtually, “Burgi” is the best Carinthian kicker

Atanga as a "rocket"

The "rocket" from Carinthia is David Atanga (WAC) - with a speed value of 88, which puts him in fourth place in the league - Moses Usor from LASK is in first place with 90. For comparison: Mbappé, probably the fastest footballer in the world, has a 97. Also top: Solo Bonnah from Klagenfurt (87) and Wolfsberg's Sankara Karamoko (87) as well as Thierno Ballo (86).