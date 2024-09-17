Cabaret band gives instructions for growing up

It's easier to learn with a wink

"Die Duetten" are currently on stage with "Erwachsensein is oarsch" - for example on 20 September at the Csello-Mühle in Oslip: "The program is a kind of instruction manual on how to mature and lead a happier life. In order to provide the audience with clever tips and tricks on how to cheat your way through life, we asked ChatGPT and packed the artificial intelligence's answers into humorous songs. So it pays to attend our shows!"