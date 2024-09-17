Quick boiling course
Cabaret band gives instructions for growing up
Stay carefree and carefree like a child - even at an advanced age! Who doesn't dream of that? The Burgenland-Styrian music cabaret group "Die Duetten" reveals how it's done.
Isabel Gaber (38) from Siegendorf studied art, is a trained graphic designer and was the front woman of the band "Covernment" for many years. Michaela Khom (34) from Styria is a trained musical singer. When the two crossed paths ten years ago during a singing course at a vocal coaching school in Copenhagen, they liked each other so much that they decided to write a dialect song together. The women enjoyed it so much that they kept at it and founded the musical cabaret group "Die Duetten".
However, they are not a two-woman show, but merely "the leading forces" of a five-piece band, which also includes Alex Meller from Eisenstadt, Martin Weninger from Forchtenstein and Bernhard Macheiner from Wiener Neustadt. The ladies are also supported by their husbands Martin Pertak and Patrick Scheider-Khom, who are involved in sound engineering and sales.
It's easier to learn with a wink
"Die Duetten" are currently on stage with "Erwachsensein is oarsch" - for example on 20 September at the Csello-Mühle in Oslip: "The program is a kind of instruction manual on how to mature and lead a happier life. In order to provide the audience with clever tips and tricks on how to cheat your way through life, we asked ChatGPT and packed the artificial intelligence's answers into humorous songs. So it pays to attend our shows!"
Of course, you should retain your childlike curiosity and spontaneity. But who wants to remain childish and infantile all their life? The key to happiness is learning self-responsibility. This includes making decisions, patience, composure and honesty - even with yourself.
„Die Duetten“
If you don't have the time and leisure, you can also study "The Duet Method" at home. The accompanying album "Zweite Kassa, bitte" will be released on October 24. The CD release concert will take place on the same day at the Metropoldi in Vienna.
