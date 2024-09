Seven goals for Klagenfurt – Aston Villa hero dead

Short in Austria

Interesting from an Austrian perspective: Shaw played half a season, 13 games, for Klagenfurt's Austria. He played with the Carinthians in the then-established mid-table play-off for relegation. Despite Shaw scoring seven goals in new games, they failed to do so. Klagenfurt were relegated to the 2nd Division. Also not uninteresting: In April 2021, Shaw played against a certain Hans Krankl. He was a striker for Salzburg Austria at the time. Klagenfurt won 4:0 and Shaw played but failed to score.