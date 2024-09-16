66 Florianis to Lower Austria
Vorarlberg helps in the fight against flooding
On Monday, two units from the Ländle region with a total of 66 firefighters set off for the disaster area in Lower Austria. The deployment is planned for four days, after 48 hours they will be replaced by fresh forces.
The Ländle has been spared heavy rain and devastating storms, making the situation in the east of Austria all the more dramatic. The terrible images from the disaster area leave no one in Vorarlberg indifferent.
Fire departments in constant action
Around 1160 fire departments are currently on permanent duty in the eastern federal states. Due to the challenging situation, help was requested from Vorarlberg on Sunday evening, the district fire brigade inspectors were informed that same evening and operational planning began.
On Monday afternoon, a total of 66 firefighters from the region set off with 16 vehicles to help their comrades in Lower Austria, each carrying four powerful large and mud pumps.
Shortly after arriving in Tulln, the helpers were already in action. According to state fire brigade commander Herbert Österle, the two units will be completely self-sufficient, meaning that they have brought all their own provisions and will sleep on camp beds.
However, the firefighters will probably not get too much sleep: "The operation lasts around 48 hours, with a maximum of three hours' rest. After two days, the two units are replaced by fresh forces from Vorarlberg," explains Österle.
The willingness to help could not be greater
He did not have any problems finding enough volunteers, quite the opposite: the response was huge, even if support was needed beyond the coming weekend, there were more than enough people available: "The helper gene is very strong in the fire departments, countless members are willing to take leave for the relief operation."
Before leaving, however, there was still a lot of paperwork to do: Because due to the legal situation, it is up to the respective mayors to release the relief workers - they then have to inform their employer and apply for leave. But the Vorarlberg Florianis didn't let the bureaucracy stop them either.
