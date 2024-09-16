Local mudslides and blockages

As in the previous days, the storm situation in the province was under control and there were no unusual incidents. At the weekend, there were operations "as we know them from more severe storms" and as they occur "more often now", Wegscheider described the situation. The fire departments in the districts of Kufstein and Kitzbühel had to be called out most frequently, with local mudslides, storm damage, blockages in streams and flooded cellars keeping firefighters busy. In view of the forecast rainfall on Monday, they are still "well prepared", they assured us.