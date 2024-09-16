Disaster operation
The storm situation in Tyrol remained largely calm and stable on Monday. Despite predicted rainfall until Tuesday, "no critical flood situation" is expected, according to the province. There were also no "extraordinary events" at the weekend, said Anton Wegscheider, spokesman for the provincial fire brigade association.
On Monday afternoon, 110 firefighters from Tyrol made their way to Lower Austria. Two disaster trains will support their colleagues in the east, Wegscheider explained to APA. In addition to four large pumps and several small pumps, they also have several large units and other "equipment for flood operations" in their luggage. The firefighters will initially help out in Lower Austria until Wednesday, when a decision will be made on how to proceed.
Local mudslides and blockages
As in the previous days, the storm situation in the province was under control and there were no unusual incidents. At the weekend, there were operations "as we know them from more severe storms" and as they occur "more often now", Wegscheider described the situation. The fire departments in the districts of Kufstein and Kitzbühel had to be called out most frequently, with local mudslides, storm damage, blockages in streams and flooded cellars keeping firefighters busy. In view of the forecast rainfall on Monday, they are still "well prepared", they assured us.
Snow line rises to around 2000 meters
From Monday morning to Tuesday morning, a further 30 to 50 millimetres of precipitation were expected in the northern Alps, the state informed APA on request. The snow line is expected to rise from 1400 meters to around 2000 meters in the night to Tuesday. This should result in "moderate flooding up to the level of a five-year flood in the Tyrolean lowlands". However, this does not represent a "critical flood situation". The weather is expected to calm down from Tuesday.
