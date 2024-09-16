Cautious forecasts
The current situation in Vienna is slowly easing
The floods are also causing several call-outs in the capital. So far, the fire department has had to respond more than 1,300 times. The weather situation in Vienna is currently easing again, but it is difficult to predict whether the water level will continue to recede or rise again in the next few hours. The reservoirs for the Vienna River are at least at capacity again.
According to a spokesperson from MA 45 (Vienna Waterways), the water levels have either remained the same or have even fallen slightly in some cases. It is not yet possible to predict what the situation will be like over the next few hours.
Levels may continue to rise
This is another reason to remain cautious. "We'll see what further rainfall brings." It cannot be ruled out that the water levels will rise again by Wednesday.
Public transport is still largely restricted throughout Vienna. The U2, U3, U4 and U6 lines are still affected. In addition, many streetcar and bus lines are also closed due to the severe weather. People are asked to use streetcars, buses and other subway lines on a large scale.
Closures around the Danube Canal
The emergency services must therefore continue to take extensive protective measures on various subway lines around the Danube Canal. The affected subway lines are being protected from the ingressing water with dam beams and sandbags.
According to the spokesperson, there have been a total of nine minor injuries in Vienna so far as a result of the weather. Several houses had to be evacuated on Saturday due to the Vienna River overflowing its banks at Ludwiggasse in Penzing. Two of the residents affected there were looked after by the professional rescue service.
More than 1300 operations
Within 24 hours, the Vienna Fire Brigade had dealt with more than 1,300 call-outs by Monday morning. At peak times, the fire department received more than 100 emergency requests per hour. The Vienna Professional Rescue Service has so far completed a total of 16 operations directly related to the storms.
Islamic Federation offers help
The Islamic Federation in Vienna (IFW) is offering help in its mosque communities and other local facilities to all those affected by the floods who need shelter. Vital goods and food are also being provided here, according to a press release.
Dry again from Wednesday
According to weather experts, however, the coming days could still be very uncomfortable, as further heavy rainfall could lead to further evacuations in the coming hours. Tuesday will remain unsettled with a maximum temperature of 19 degrees. Only on Wednesday should it become sunnier again in the capital, with temperatures of up to 24 degrees.
