The current situation in Vienna is slowly easing

The flood situation in the country is getting worse - the "Krone" with our large family of readers and Caritas want to help those affected by the storms quickly and unbureaucratically. Volunteers who want to lend a hand can register online at fuereinand.at.

Caritas donation account:

Password "Katastrophenhilfe Österreich"

Erste Bank

BIC: GIBAATWWXXX

IBAN: AT 23 2011 1000 0123 4560

Flood hotline for those affected:

05/177 63 00 8 (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.)