Chaos on departure
Flight chaos puts the brakes on the ÖSV ladies in Argentina
Austria's technical ladies spent almost four weeks training in Ushuaia, Argentina. Last Friday, Katharina Liensberger, Katharina Truppe and co. were supposed to leave "the end of the world" and fly back to Europe. But things turned out very differently.
"New situation after two days: flights: 0, croissant: 14, coffee: 234, beer: no details, mood: great," posted Kathi Truppe on Sunday in her Instagram story from Ushuaia in Argentina, the southernmost city in the world - nicknamed "the end of the world". But what happened?
Katharina Liensberger, Katharina Truppe, Kathi Huber, Kathi Gallhuber, Nina Astner, Lisa Hörhager and Sophia Waldauf took off for South America on August 19. Coach Klaus Mayrhofer's WC Tech training group had spent the last four weeks there preparing intensively for the upcoming World Championship season - which came to a premature end for Waldauf, however: The 23-year-old crashed during slalom training, suffering a cruciate and external meniscus tear in her left knee as well as a shoulder fracture.
While the East Tyrolean had to return home early, the rest of the team continued to train - before the general departure was planned for last Friday, but this did not materialize. The Argentinian pilots' union had called a strike on September 13 and 14, which also had a massive impact on the ÖSV girls. Instead of flying to the capital Buenos Aires, from where they should have continued on to Rome, Liensberger, Truppe and Co. were unable to leave Ushuaia.
The ski girls obviously passed the - for the time being indefinite - waiting time with lots of coffee, a few croissants and possibly a beer later on. It wasn't until Sunday that they were finally able to board the three-and-a-half-hour flight to Buenos Aires.
From there, however, there was no direct connection, which the experienced travelers took in their stride. Sunday was used to go on one or two sightseeing tours through the tango capital.
On Monday morning, Argentinian time, the time has finally come: The Aerolineas Argentinas Airbus A330-200 is scheduled to take off at 6.40 local time (11.40 CEST), taking the ÖSV ladies to Rome, where they are due to land at around 0.30 a.m. on Tuesday. Let's hope that Liensberger and Co. won't have any more delays for the rest of the season...
