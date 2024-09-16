Flight chaos puts the brakes on the ÖSV ladies in Argentina

While the East Tyrolean had to return home early, the rest of the team continued to train - before the general departure was planned for last Friday, but this did not materialize. The Argentinian pilots' union had called a strike on September 13 and 14, which also had a massive impact on the ÖSV girls. Instead of flying to the capital Buenos Aires, from where they should have continued on to Rome, Liensberger, Truppe and Co. were unable to leave Ushuaia.