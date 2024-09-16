Triumph in Lyon
Gold! Styrian is the best florist in the world
Huge success for an Upper Austrian at the World Skills Championships in Lyon. Manuel Bender from Steyr won gold at the WorldSkills, making him the best florist in the world. "When it was clear that I had won, it was an indescribable feeling," reveals the 22-year-old.
Manuel Bender was not present at the official farewell ceremony for the Upper Austrian WorldSkills participants at the Haus der Wirtschaft der Wirtschaftskammer Oberösterreich in Linz because he has an employer from Lower Austria, Schick Blumenbinder in Wiener Neustadt, and was therefore officially part of the Lower Austrian contingent for the World Championships.
On Sunday evening, it was the 22-year-old from Steyr, of all people, who made Upper Austria cheer at the award ceremony in the Groupama Stadium in Lyon, France. Bender left all his competitors behind in the floristry category, winning gold and crowning himself the best florist in the world. "That just sounds crazy, like a dream," enthused Bender, who had prepared intensively for the title fights with expert Johann Obendrauf from Graz.
In view of the almost overwhelming competition this time from the participating countries from Asia, whose participants have completely different ways of preparing for such competitions, the excellent performance of our team cannot be rated highly enough.
Leo Jindrak, Vizepräsident der Wirtschaftskammer OÖ
Who sparked his passion for flowers and plants? It was his grandmother. As a young boy, he spent a lot of time in the garden with his grandmother, growing vegetables and ornamental plants. Bender made sure that more and more cut flowers were also allowed to grow. "She introduced me to the green industry and awakened my passion for floristry," he enthused about his grandmother in Lyon.
A "Medallion for Excellence" was won by plant electrician Lukas Frühwirth, seamstress Miriam Haider, agricultural and construction machinery technician Fabian Reisinger, plumbing and heating technician René Steinkellner, refrigeration and air conditioning technician Simon Warschenhofer from Gallneukirchen, truck technician David Weinberger, baker Julia Kusel and stonemason Daniel Hain.
World-class training system
"Our young professionals have once again proven that our dual training system is world class," said a delighted Doris Hummer, President of the Upper Austrian Chamber of Commerce.
