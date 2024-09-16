Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Triumph in Lyon

Gold! Styrian is the best florist in the world

Nachrichten
16.09.2024 10:15

Huge success for an Upper Austrian at the World Skills Championships in Lyon. Manuel Bender from Steyr won gold at the WorldSkills, making him the best florist in the world. "When it was clear that I had won, it was an indescribable feeling," reveals the 22-year-old.

comment0 Kommentare

Manuel Bender was not present at the official farewell ceremony for the Upper Austrian WorldSkills participants at the Haus der Wirtschaft der Wirtschaftskammer Oberösterreich in Linz because he has an employer from Lower Austria, Schick Blumenbinder in Wiener Neustadt, and was therefore officially part of the Lower Austrian contingent for the World Championships.

Beaming winner: Bender with his gold medal from the WorldSkills in Lyon. (Bild: SkillsAustria/Max Slovencik/Florian Wieser)
Beaming winner: Bender with his gold medal from the WorldSkills in Lyon.
(Bild: SkillsAustria/Max Slovencik/Florian Wieser)

On Sunday evening, it was the 22-year-old from Steyr, of all people, who made Upper Austria cheer at the award ceremony in the Groupama Stadium in Lyon, France. Bender left all his competitors behind in the floristry category, winning gold and crowning himself the best florist in the world. "That just sounds crazy, like a dream," enthused Bender, who had prepared intensively for the title fights with expert Johann Obendrauf from Graz.

Zitat Icon

In view of the almost overwhelming competition this time from the participating countries from Asia, whose participants have completely different ways of preparing for such competitions, the excellent performance of our team cannot be rated highly enough.

Leo Jindrak, Vizepräsident der Wirtschaftskammer OÖ

Who sparked his passion for flowers and plants? It was his grandmother. As a young boy, he spent a lot of time in the garden with his grandmother, growing vegetables and ornamental plants. Bender made sure that more and more cut flowers were also allowed to grow. "She introduced me to the green industry and awakened my passion for floristry," he enthused about his grandmother in Lyon.

A "Medallion for Excellence" was won by plant electrician Lukas Frühwirth, seamstress Miriam Haider, agricultural and construction machinery technician Fabian Reisinger, plumbing and heating technician René Steinkellner, refrigeration and air conditioning technician Simon Warschenhofer from Gallneukirchen, truck technician David Weinberger, baker Julia Kusel and stonemason Daniel Hain.

World-class training system
"Our young professionals have once again proven that our dual training system is world class," said a delighted Doris Hummer, President of the Upper Austrian Chamber of Commerce.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Barbara Kneidinger
Barbara Kneidinger
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spielechevron_right
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilsweltchevron_right

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf