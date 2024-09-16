Attempted Trump assassination: what we know so far

The motive:

Investigators did not initially provide any official details about the suspect or his motives. However, US media reported that the man had frequently made political statements on social networks and was particularly supportive of Ukraine, which was attacked by Russia - whose most important ally is the US government under President Joe Biden. He had tried to recruit foreigners to fight in Ukraine. It remains to be seen whether this has anything to do with what happened on the golf course. According to CNN, the man also made critical comments online about Trump, who always claims that he can end the war in Ukraine within 24 hours.