With 70 employees
Mareiner: Well-known timber company slides into bankruptcy
Another major insolvency in Styria: the Mareiner-Holz group of companies from the Mürztal valley has filed for bankruptcy. This affects 70 employees and the company is fighting for a rescue.
The economic challenges are no longer "manageable": this is how the management explains why it filed for insolvency on Friday for all companies in the group of companies based in St. Marein im Mürztal (HD Holding, Mareiner Holz GmbH, Mareiner Altholz GmbH, Mareiner Holz SK). The insolvency proceedings are expected to be opened on Monday.
Expansion to Slovakia
The company was founded in 1996 by Hannes Dietrich and three co-partners as "Die Säge St. Marein". The timber market was soon added as a second mainstay. Since 2019, Mareiner has expanded significantly - with the two locations in Schlierbach (Upper Austria) and Slovakia, the purchase of modern machines, the construction of new halls, offices and recreation rooms as well as a new showroom with a wood cinema.
A total of just under 70 people were recently employed. "The major investments were made at precisely the time that was followed by a massive economic slump and the collapse of major relevant markets," says the company. Hannes Dietrich had invested his entire private assets in the company by selling all of his private property - ultimately in vain.
Investors are being sought
"It is not an easy step to take and it changes a lot of things - nevertheless, we have set ourselves the goal of trying everything we can to continue the company quickly by acquiring investors and thus being able to preserve the jobs and the business relationships that the company has built up over many years," the Mareiner press release states.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
