Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

With 70 employees

Mareiner: Well-known timber company slides into bankruptcy

Nachrichten
16.09.2024 05:59

Another major insolvency in Styria: the Mareiner-Holz group of companies from the Mürztal valley has filed for bankruptcy. This affects 70 employees and the company is fighting for a rescue.

comment0 Kommentare

The economic challenges are no longer "manageable": this is how the management explains why it filed for insolvency on Friday for all companies in the group of companies based in St. Marein im Mürztal (HD Holding, Mareiner Holz GmbH, Mareiner Altholz GmbH, Mareiner Holz SK). The insolvency proceedings are expected to be opened on Monday.

Expansion to Slovakia
The company was founded in 1996 by Hannes Dietrich and three co-partners as "Die Säge St. Marein". The timber market was soon added as a second mainstay. Since 2019, Mareiner has expanded significantly - with the two locations in Schlierbach (Upper Austria) and Slovakia, the purchase of modern machines, the construction of new halls, offices and recreation rooms as well as a new showroom with a wood cinema. 

A total of just under 70 people were recently employed. "The major investments were made at precisely the time that was followed by a massive economic slump and the collapse of major relevant markets," says the company. Hannes Dietrich had invested his entire private assets in the company by selling all of his private property - ultimately in vain.

Investors are being sought
"It is not an easy step to take and it changes a lot of things - nevertheless, we have set ourselves the goal of trying everything we can to continue the company quickly by acquiring investors and thus being able to preserve the jobs and the business relationships that the company has built up over many years," the Mareiner press release states.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Jakob Traby
Jakob Traby
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spielechevron_right
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilsweltchevron_right

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf