Shots fired outside golf club
Shooting outside Donald Trump’s golf club in Florida
Shots were fired near the Trump National Golf Club, a private golf club owned by former US President Donald Trump in Jupiter, Florida, on Sunday as the Republican was leaving. This was reported by the New York Post. CNN writes that Trump could have been the target of the shots.
The Secret Service had responded to a shooting near Trump, according to police sources. "Trump is safe after shots were fired near him. There are no further details at this time," said his spokesman Steven Cheung on Sunday afternoon.
Shots fired in the course of an argument?
According to the New York Post, two people fired at each other during an argument. According to witnesses, several shots were heard. However, there was no official confirmation of this for the time being.
Trump was never in danger, according to the New York Post. The shooting took place in an area outside the golf club known for its high crime rate, it added.
CNN: Trump could have been the target
CNN, on the other hand, reported that a Secret Service employee had shot at a suspicious person. According to the TV station, officials believe that the armed person wanted to attack Trump at his golf club.
Police arrested suspect
Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr, wrote on X (formerly Twitter) - citing the police - that an AK-47 assault rifle had been found in bushes. A suspect had been arrested. The police announced a press conference.
The incident occurred almost exactly two months after assassin Thomas Matthew Crooks shot Trump and wounded him in the ear at an election rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13. One attendee died and two others were injured.
