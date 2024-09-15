After the search for a coach
“Rangnick didn’t want to, we had to accept it”
Bayern sporting director Max Eberl has commented on FC Bayern's search for a coach and confirmed that ÖFB team boss Ralf Rangnick turned him down. "He didn't want to and that was legitimate," said Eberl, who then cleared up rumors.
"We made an offer to two coaches who then turned us down. They were Julian Nagelsmann and Ralf Rangnick," confirmed Eberl on Sport1's "Doppelpass". Nagelsmann ultimately extended his contract with the DFB and made a good home European Championship possible.
And Rangnick? "With Rangnick, it just so happened that he didn't want to. That's also legitimate. Everyone has a free opinion and is free to decide. We had to accept that," explained the Bayern sports director.
Kompany was always on the list
After the rejection of the ÖFB team boss, they sat down in Munich and soon decided on Vincent Kompany, explains Eberl. The 50-year-old also dispels rumors: "We had Vincent on our list right from the start".
There were around 15-16 names on this list. "As sporting director, I started to draw up a list of coaches that we knew and who might be interesting. We then at least thought about them. But it didn't become more concrete everywhere," Eberl clarifies.
He was also surprised by some of the reports. For example, reports of Roberto De Zerbi and Unai Emery turning down the offer. "I didn't even speak to Emery. It soon became clear to us that he was not the coach we wanted," the 50-year-old clarified. Kompany ultimately turned out to be an excellent solution.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
