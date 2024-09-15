Vorteilswelt
Drama in the Karwendel

Nachrichten
15.09.2024 12:15

The search for the buried hiker (70) has had to be postponed following the avalanche on Saturday morning in the Binsalm area of the Tyrolean Karwendel. Impending avalanches make the operation too dangerous.

After the avalanche on Saturday, in which a person (70) was caught in an avalanche in the municipality of Vomp, the search has to be postponed again. After the operation on Saturday had to be called off due to the threat of further avalanches, the danger of further avalanches in the area is high.

Search probably not until Wednesday
The search for the buried victim was called off after a helicopter survey flight on Sunday morning. According to initial information from "Krone", the search could possibly continue on Wednesday.

At around 11 a.m. on Saturday, a hiking group of around 30 people were on their way from the Binsalm to the Eng. One person was caught and buried in an avalanche.

Emergency services from Austria and Bavaria were deployed to search for and rescue the hiker. The search proved to be difficult, however, as the "Libelle Tirol" had to turn back on approach from Tyrol due to bad weather. Rescue teams from Lenggries and Murnau were brought to the scene of the accident in two German helicopters.

Mountain rescuers also buried
There was already a considerable risk of secondary avalanches on Saturday. This was confirmed when a mountain rescuer was partially buried by a secondary avalanche. He was rescued and flown out slightly injured.

The search was finally called off at around 3 p.m. on Sunday. The other hikers had previously managed to get out of the danger zone and down into the valley.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Peter Freiberger
Peter Freiberger
Martin Oberbichler
Martin Oberbichler
