Bachler wins world championship title in new LMGT3 class

Even the third win of the season seemed possible for the Manthey car with starting number 92 from 14th on the grid. Bachler spoke of a "strategic masterstroke" by the team, but in the end he played it safe and drove home the championship title. "To win the world championship in the first year that the LMGT3 is on the grid is so cool," said the Styrian. They will also give their all at the season finale in Bahrain. "But with a little less pressure than we've had now."