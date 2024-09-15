"Dream comes true"
Bachler wins world championship title in new LMGT3 class
Racing driver Klaus Bachler has secured his first world championship title in the LMGT3 class of the World Endurance Championship (WEC). The 33-year-old Styrian and his partners Alexander Malykhin and Joel Sturm finished second in the Manthey Porsche at the 6 Hours of Fuji on Sunday. The trio can no longer be displaced from the top of the newly introduced class before the final race of the season on November 2 in Bahrain.
The second Manthey team led by Richard Lietz from Lower Austria, which triumphed in the 24 Hours of Le Mans, did not finish higher than 14th in Japan. Bachler and Co. are therefore no longer out of contention for the premiere title. "This is obviously a dream come true - for me personally, but also for us as a whole team," explained Bachler.
World champion in his first year
Bachler, Malykhin, who competes with a license from St. Kitts and Nevis, and German Sturm have finished on the podium in six of the seven races so far this season. In Fuji, they were only beaten by the Ferrari team Vista AF Corse with the Swiss Thomas Flohr and the Italians Francesco Castellacci and Davide Rigon, despite the 40 kg extra weight in the car.
Even the third win of the season seemed possible for the Manthey car with starting number 92 from 14th on the grid. Bachler spoke of a "strategic masterstroke" by the team, but in the end he played it safe and drove home the championship title. "To win the world championship in the first year that the LMGT3 is on the grid is so cool," said the Styrian. They will also give their all at the season finale in Bahrain. "But with a little less pressure than we've had now."
