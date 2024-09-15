Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Start of new season

Tarock is now cultural heritage like brass band music!

Nachrichten
15.09.2024 13:00

Upper Austrians are passionate card players - and tarot players! There are three cups in "Königrufen" in Upper Austria. The Raiffeisen Tarockcup and the Hausruckcup are now starting a special season. The game has been declared a UNESCO cultural heritage, putting it on a par with brass band music.

comment0 Kommentare

Summer is over, it's raining cats and dogs. "The right weather for playing cards," says more than just Manfred Huemer. The Mühlviertel native (with an offensive style of play) was twice national champion in the most popular variant of the tarot game, "Königrufen", which originated in Italy during the Renaissance. A game that enjoys great popularity across all social classes!

From Vranitzky to Mitterlehner
Many (former) politicians, from Franz Vranitzky to Reinhold Mitterlehner, are also passionate fans of the tarot game - which is now entering a very special season: Before the Raiffeisen Tarock Cup starts on October 4 and the Hausruck Cup and the Linz Tarock Academy courses begin on Friday, a special certificate will be presented at Schloss Zell an der Pram.

In addition to strategy and memorization skills, a good hand is of course helpful. (Bild: Dostal Harald)
In addition to strategy and memorization skills, a good hand is of course helpful.
(Bild: Dostal Harald)

This is because tarock "king calling" has been included by UNESCO in the list of intangible cultural heritage, thus joining a number of important Austrian institutions and customs such as the Spanish Riding School or blue printing.

Memory, strategy and card luck
"Tarock, like brass band music, is cultural preservation," says Gerhard Mayr, who is passionate about passing it on. Memory, strategy and card luck are required, and the game objectives and partnerships between the four players are constantly changing. And more and more ladies are playing!

Two-time national champion Manfred Huemer with Gerhard Mayr, who submitted Tarock-Königrufen for UNESCO cultural heritage status. (Bild: Oliver Gaisbauer)
Two-time national champion Manfred Huemer with Gerhard Mayr, who submitted Tarock-Königrufen for UNESCO cultural heritage status.
(Bild: Oliver Gaisbauer)

More and more women are playing tarot
"You shouldn't underestimate the ladies," nods Huemer and points out that (with special "Piatnik" cards) women's tarot will also be on the rise in the fall. "Gstieß", "Mond", "Pagat" and co. also do the rounds at charity events for the royal game, about which Huemer says: "Time flies when you're playing, three or four hours is nothing!" It can rain outside.

INFORMATION

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Oliver Gaisbauer
Oliver Gaisbauer
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spielechevron_right
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilsweltchevron_right

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf