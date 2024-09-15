Tarock is now cultural heritage like brass band music!

More and more women are playing tarot

"You shouldn't underestimate the ladies," nods Huemer and points out that (with special "Piatnik" cards) women's tarot will also be on the rise in the fall. "Gstieß", "Mond", "Pagat" and co. also do the rounds at charity events for the royal game, about which Huemer says: "Time flies when you're playing, three or four hours is nothing!" It can rain outside.