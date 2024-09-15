This comes as a surprise
Schumacher sure: “Is a real option for Max”
Ex-Formula 1 driver Ralf Schumacher is certain that Aston Martin has a good chance of signing Max Verstappen. The racing team could become one of the most attractive addresses in the future. It would also have several trump cards in its hand to lure the world champion.
"Max Verstappen and especially his father and his management want to win, they want to compete for the world championship title," Schumacher summarizes to "Formel1.de". This ambition could be the key to the world champion soon sitting in the cockpit at Aston Martin, the former Formula 1 driver speculates.
Team owner Lawrence Stroll has been able to poach some important pillars of Red Bull's success. Most recently, for example, "mastermind" Adrian Newey. A name that certainly appeals to Verstappen, says Schumacher: "and Honda too". From 2026, the racing team will be building on Verstappen's previous world champion engines.
Red Bull threatened by mediocrity
While Aston Martin is on the upswing, Schumacher sees Red Bull in great danger. If they don't draw the right conclusions and take the right measures now, the team could end up in the midfield in the long term. You certainly can't keep a Verstappen like that, explains the 49-year-old.
Although Red Bull team boss Christian Horner has assured that the drive project is on a great path, Schumacher fears that the Briton is misjudging the situation: "He was also of the opinion that it would work without Adrian Newey. So perhaps you have to be a little cautious with this analysis."
Schumacher is certain that as long as Red Bull has not solved the existing problems and other teams do their homework, Verstappen's imminent transfer is a realistic option. "Aston Martin and Mercedes are the most likely options," concludes the German.
