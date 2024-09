Block of flats evacuated, woman suffers smoke inhalation

It took some time for the fire department to locate the source of the fire in an apartment on the second floor. The firefighters then had to break down the door as the tenants were not present. There was not much left to extinguish after that: the fire in the kitchen had already gone out again. However, quick help was needed for a dog that had been left behind and was already suffering from breathing difficulties. The four-legged friend was taken to an emergency vet.