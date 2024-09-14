Barn swallows and house martins need our help

BirdLife Austria therefore asks you not to disturb the birds. "Otherwise they will fly up again and lose even more energy. In this weather, their search for flying insects is unsuccessful or even impossible," explain the experts. Such extreme weather conditions can lead to migration congestion and the starvation of hundreds of thousands of house martins and barn swallows. If you find weakened swallows lying or sitting on the ground, please secure the birds immediately and contact the nearest rescue center or wildlife station.