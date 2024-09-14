Birds in need
Barn swallows and house martins need our help
The birds want to fly south, but the storm is holding them back. Be careful!
The heavy rain prevents the swallows from migrating south. This is why they often seek shelter under eaves and on balconies.
BirdLife Austria therefore asks you not to disturb the birds. "Otherwise they will fly up again and lose even more energy. In this weather, their search for flying insects is unsuccessful or even impossible," explain the experts. Such extreme weather conditions can lead to migration congestion and the starvation of hundreds of thousands of house martins and barn swallows. If you find weakened swallows lying or sitting on the ground, please secure the birds immediately and contact the nearest rescue center or wildlife station.
"Bat World Austria" has also spoken out via Facebook. "Please dispose of dead animals so that you can recognize when new birds arrive", the page states. Do not feed the animals or give them water. Simply secure the swallows in a cardboard box with a lid and small air holes, sedate them and contact a wildlife center. Thank you!
