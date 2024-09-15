Family farms protect soils from speculators

This makes Greenpeace boss Alexander Egit all the more fierce in his attack on rampant speculation and Agriculture Minister Totschnig's proposed soil protection strategy. "They are one thing above all - a toothless paper tiger. Once again, a non-binding strategy has been adopted. It contains many good and important measures. However, these have been known for a long time - but because there is no obligation, they are hardly being implemented." A strategy without concrete goals or obligations can never be effective and will not be able to solve the problems of land consumption. As reported, Egit is vehemently calling for "finally binding guidelines to which all municipalities and the federal states must adhere, instead of more nice-sounding declarations of intent".