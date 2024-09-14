Postponed!
Storms paralyze TV show: Gabalier affected
The current stormy weather is putting a spanner in the works of the "Craziest Show in the World": the TV format with singer Andreas Gabalier and former ski jumper Thomas Morgenstern, which was planned as a live broadcast on Puls 4 and Joyn on September 28, has had to be postponed "for safety reasons", it was announced.
The construction work should have started in the middle of next week, but it "simply cannot be planned".
Anchoring not possible
"The rain makes for soft ground. The two cranes required for the live show, which weigh 130 tons each, could not be anchored with sufficient stability or cause damage to the ground," Lukas Steiner-Bauer, Managing Director of Unscripted Productions, the production company responsible, was quoted as saying.
This risk could not be taken, which is why a new date is now being sought. The safety of the crew and the protagonists was "the top priority".
Platform hovers 60 meters above Lake Wörthersee
The new live TV format requires the protagonists to have a good deal of courage, it was announced. The aim is to play crazy games on a platform that floats up to 60 meters above Lake Wörthersee. The challenges are still a secret, but are intended to push the boundaries, according to the show organizers.
The stage, which is held up by two mighty cranes, will be anything but stable. The "individual games will also push Gabalier, Morgenstern and their opponents to the edge of skill, madness ... and the floating platform".
