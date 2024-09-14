Only lightly clothed
Crazy! Duo hiked to the summit despite driving snow
Against all reason, a German couple wanted to climb to the summit of the Gerlossteinwand in Hainzenberg (Schwaz district) on Friday. The duo were surprised by heavy snowfall right at the start of the hike, but nevertheless continued the tour. The Zell am Ziller mountain rescue team had to get them off the mountain hours later.
A hike by a German couple (aged 29 and 28) on Friday around lunchtime was probably not particularly well thought out. Despite adverse weather conditions, the two wanted to set off from the Gerlossteinbahn mountain station towards the summit of the Gerlossteinwand.
Halfway there, the duo were surprised by the large amounts of fresh snow. Instead of abandoning the hike and turning back, they continued their tour and reached the summit at around 13:45.
But that was not enough. Despite the heavy snowfall and around 50 centimetres of fresh snow, they decided to descend via the Heimjöchl. "However, as the weather and terrain conditions continued to deteriorate, they returned to the Gerlossteinwand and sought shelter in a nearby, dilapidated mountain hut," explained the police.
Poor equipment
What's more, the two were only lightly clad and equally inadequately equipped. That's why they made the emergency call. The two were rescued by the Zell am Ziller mountain rescue team and brought down to the valley.
