Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Only lightly clothed

Crazy! Duo hiked to the summit despite driving snow

Nachrichten
14.09.2024 07:30

Against all reason, a German couple wanted to climb to the summit of the Gerlossteinwand in Hainzenberg (Schwaz district) on Friday. The duo were surprised by heavy snowfall right at the start of the hike, but nevertheless continued the tour. The Zell am Ziller mountain rescue team had to get them off the mountain hours later.

comment0 Kommentare

A hike by a German couple (aged 29 and 28) on Friday around lunchtime was probably not particularly well thought out. Despite adverse weather conditions, the two wanted to set off from the Gerlossteinbahn mountain station towards the summit of the Gerlossteinwand.

Halfway there, the duo were surprised by the large amounts of fresh snow. Instead of abandoning the hike and turning back, they continued their tour and reached the summit at around 13:45.

(Bild: ZOOM Tirol)
(Bild: ZOOM Tirol)
(Bild: ZOOM Tirol)
(Bild: ZOOM Tirol)

But that was not enough. Despite the heavy snowfall and around 50 centimetres of fresh snow, they decided to descend via the Heimjöchl. "However, as the weather and terrain conditions continued to deteriorate, they returned to the Gerlossteinwand and sought shelter in a nearby, dilapidated mountain hut," explained the police.

Zitat Icon

However, as the weather and terrain conditions continued to deteriorate, they returned to the Gerlossteinwand and sought shelter in a nearby derelict mountain hut.

Die Polizei

Poor equipment
What's more, the two were only lightly clad and equally inadequately equipped. That's why they made the emergency call. The two were rescued by the Zell am Ziller mountain rescue team and brought down to the valley.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Martin Oberbichler
Martin Oberbichler
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spielechevron_right
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilsweltchevron_right

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf