Head-on collision caused two serious injuries

Couple seriously injured

While the 41-year-old was uninjured, the occupants of the other car (63 and 65) were seriously injured. They had to be taken to Graz Regional Hospital after first aid. The Hausmannstätten volunteer fire department was at the scene with three vehicles and 19 personnel. The B 73 was closed to all traffic between Hausmannstätten and Liebensdorf from 2.25 pm to 4.05 pm. A local detour was set up.