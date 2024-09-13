Acquaintance sounded the alarm
Emergency services made a horrific discovery on Friday afternoon in Perg (Upper Austria): they found three bodies. A friend of the family had raised the alarm because she was standing in front of locked doors. According to initial reports, the dead were an elderly couple and their 57-year-old daughter.
The acquaintance wanted to visit the family in Perg on Friday, but was standing in front of the locked house. Because it seemed strange to her, she alerted the police. And the officers then made the terrible discovery and found three bodies.
An 82-year-old man and his wife (75) and their adult daughter (57) were lying in the house. The investigation is still in its early stages, but it is unlikely that the deaths were natural. It is suspected that it was an extended suicide. The man is said to have killed his wife and then shot himself. The two bodies lay in the bedroom.
The couple's daughter - who was severely impaired and apparently needed constant care - is believed to have lived alone in the house of death for several days after the crime. Her body was found in the cellar. It is still unclear what caused her death.
Last contact two weeks ago
It is also still unclear how long the family of three had been deceased. The last contact with the acquaintance who started the terrible discovery was more than two weeks ago, on August 25.
The tragedy that has taken place in the family home in Perg since then is now the subject of the investigation.
If you or someone close to you are in an exceptional psychological situation or are experiencing suicidal thoughts, please contact the telephone counselling service on 142. You can find other crisis hotlines and emergency numbers HERE.
